Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier arrested in FBI gambling probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning as part of an FBI investigation into sports betting, according to sources, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Rozier was taken into custody at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, a day after the Heat lost to the Orlando Magic. He did not play in Wednesday’s game due to a coach’s decision.

The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. ET to announce arrests related to the investigation.

Sportsbooks in multiple states flagged suspicious betting interest on Rozier's statistics ahead of a Charlotte Hornets-New Orleans Pelicans game on March 23, 2023. An unexpected surge of bets -- including 30 wagers in 46 minutes from a professional bettor totaling $13,759 -- came in on the under on Rozier's points, rebounds and assists, causing sportsbooks to halt betting on the veteran guard. Rozier, then with the Hornets, played just 10 minutes before leaving the game, citing a foot injury.

Rozier's attorney, Jim Trusty, previously told ESPN that his client met with NBA and FBI officials multiple times in 2023 and that the initial investigation determined that he had done nothing wrong.

The case stems from the betting scandal involving former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter, who was banned from the NBA in the spring of 2024 for his role in a gambling scheme around player prop bets. Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and admitted in court to manipulating his performance in two games during the 2023-24 season. He is awaiting sentencing in December.

Four men, including Porter, have pleaded guilty in the case. Two other men have been named as conspirators and have been in plea negotiations, according to court filings.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, said the league has been working with its sportsbook partners to combat attempts at manipulation.

"We've asked some of our partners to pull back some of the prop bets, especially when they're on two-way players, guys who don't have the same stake in the competition, where it's too easy to manipulate something, which seems otherwise small and inconsequential to the overall score," Silver said. "We're trying to put in place -- learning as we go and working with the betting companies -- some additional control to prevent some of that manipulation."

The March 23, 2023, game was Rozier's last of that season with the Hornets, who traded him to the Heat in January 2024.

News.Az