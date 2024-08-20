FC Barcelona unveil photos of renovated Camp Nou

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish club Barcelona have unveiled new images of Camp Nou, showcasing the future of their iconic stadium, News.Az reports citing the club’s website.

The renovation promises to set a new standard in European football venues.The revamped Camp Nou is set to become one of the largest stadiums in the world, with a capacity of over 100,000 fans spread across four levels.The new design includes giant screens suspended from the roof for enhanced viewing of replays and entertainment.One standout feature is the aerial walkway, offering supporters a unique vantage point of the stadium. The updated Camp Nou, expected to be completed by August 2026, will have the largest roof of any European stadium.The $1.5 billion investment will transform Camp Nou into the most innovative sports complex in Europe, complete with new bars, VIP areas, and modernized press facilities.

