Feasibility study of gasification of Albania will be ready by year-end: Azerbaijani President

The project of gasification of Albania goes according to the schedule, President Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Albania Bajram Begaj, News.Az reports. 

“By the end of the year, we will have already the feasibility study of that. And after that, I hope we will start immediately the investment that will be purely Azerbaijani investments in Albania to build a gas distribution network,” the head of state underlined.


