Fed advances stress test overhaul, giving banks greater transparency

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Federal Reserve advances a stress test overhaul to give banks more transparency, allowing better capital planning, though some officials warn it could weaken test credibility.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday advanced a major overhaul of its annual stress tests for large banks, a move long sought by the banking industry to reduce opacity and unpredictability in the exercise, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Fed’s proposal will disclose previously confidential models and outline how hypothetical economic downturns are devised each year. This increased transparency is intended to help banks better plan capital levels and reduce uncertainty in decision-making.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman called the move “overdue transparency” that could prevent misalignment between capital requirements and actual risks. Industry groups, including the Bank Policy Institute and American Bankers Association, praised the move, saying it could enable banks to optimize capital use, supporting lending, dividends, and share buybacks.

However, Fed Governor Michael Barr opposed the changes, warning that public disclosures could make the tests “weaker and less credible” by allowing banks to fine-tune their books to meet minimum requirements.

Stress tests, introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, assess how large banks would perform during a severe economic downturn, with results determining capital buffers. The Fed will now seek public comment before finalizing the revisions.

News.Az