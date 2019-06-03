Feel the real convenience with Azercell!

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC presents new “Sərbəst10”, “Sərbəst15”, “Sərbəst25”, “Sərbəst50” and “Sərbəst75” tariff packages to its subscribers.

Aiming to make the digital world more accessible for its customers, Azercell is pleased to offer endless possibilities of the new “Sərbəst” tariff packages to its subscribers.

The new “Sərbəst” tariff packs provide the active users of voice and data services with the opportunity to reduce communication costs and get full convenience using affordable prices.

Azercell subscribers may advantage from access to free of charge minutes and internet traffic, data-free texting on Whatsapp, Facebook messenger, Telegram, Viber, Twitter and even data-free use of Facebook, Instagram and Youtube mobile applications within “Sərbəst” tariff package.

In order to benefit from “Sərbəst” tariffs it is required to text the relevant keyword to 7575 for Pre-paid subscribers and to 650 for Postpaid Subscribers.

It is worth to mention that, Postpaid customers will get 50% discount while subscribing to one of the above-mentioned tariffs for the first time.

Choose the most convenient “Sərbəst” tariff pack for you and do not limit your communication with the beloved ones!

For more information, please head to:

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/tariffs/prepaid/serbest/

https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/tariffs/postpaid/serbest_postpaid/

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az