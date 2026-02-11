- News
- Tumbler Ridge
Tag:
Tumbler Ridge
-
Seven families of victims killed or injured in a mass shooting in Canada have filed lawsuits against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in a California court, claiming that the company and its leadership failed to address the shooter's concerning interactions with ChatGPT.29 Apr 2026-18:54
-
-
In a letter to the residents of Tumbler Ridge, Canada, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he is “deeply sorry” that his company failed to alert law enforcement about the suspect in a recent mass shooting.25 Apr 2026-22:42
-
-
At least nine people were killed and 27 others injured in a mass shooting at a school in Tumbler Ridge, a town in northeastern British Columbia, Canadian police said on Tuesday.11 Feb 2026-13:42
-
-
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have identified a female suspect in connection with a school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, authorities confirmed.11 Feb 2026-11:59
-
-
At least 10 people have died following a mass shooting in Canada’s British Columbia province, including victims at a high school and others at a nearby residence, authorities said.11 Feb 2026-09:58
-