Fenerbahce defeats Hatayspor
Photo: fenerbahce.org
The 18th round of the Turkish Super League has come to an end, News.az reports.
3 matches took place on the last match day.
"Fenerbahçe" hosted "Hatayspor". Yusuf En-Nesiri opened the score in the match. However, the guests equalized the score soon after with Bilal Butobba.
Nevertheless, En-Nesiri scored a brace in the added minutes of the first half. This was the decisive goal in the match - 2:1.
Turkish Super League
XVIII round
"Fenerbahçe" - "Hatayspor" 2:1
"Kasımpaşa" - "Gaziantep" 2:2
"Bodrum" - "Kayserispor" 1:1
