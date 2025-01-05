Yandex metrika counter

Fenerbahce defeats Hatayspor

  • Sports
Photo: fenerbahce.org

The 18th round of the Turkish Super League has come to an end, News.az reports.

3 matches took place on the last match day.

"Fenerbahçe" hosted "Hatayspor". Yusuf En-Nesiri opened the score in the match. However, the guests equalized the score soon after with Bilal Butobba.

Nevertheless, En-Nesiri scored a brace in the added minutes of the first half. This was the decisive goal in the match - 2:1.

Turkish Super League
XVIII round
"Fenerbahçe" - "Hatayspor" 2:1
"Kasımpaşa" - "Gaziantep" 2:2
"Bodrum" - "Kayserispor" 1:1

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

