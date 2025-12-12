Fico vows to block Ukraine ‘reparations credit’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he will oppose the European Commission’s plan to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets if the funds are used for defense purposes.

Fico sent a formal letter to European Council President António Costa, warning that Slovakia will block EU decisions on financing military support for Ukraine in 2026–2027. He argued that the conflict has no military solution and described the EU’s support strategy as ineffective, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Praising U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace initiatives, Fico suggested that using Russian assets for military aid could undermine American plans for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. He also criticized Ukraine for corruption scandals and gas transit suspensions, which he said have caused losses for Slovakia.

Despite his opposition to military funding, Fico stressed that Slovakia remains committed to humanitarian support, having hosted around 200,000 Ukrainian refugees and launched new infrastructure projects. He confirmed Slovakia’s backing of Ukraine’s EU accession while noting growing skepticism among member states about Kyiv’s pace of progress.

Fico reiterated that Slovakia will not deploy troops to Ukraine but is ready to provide logistical support to Ukraine and European forces.

News.Az