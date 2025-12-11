Somali Minister condemns Trump’s latest insults

+ ↺ − 16 px

Somalia’s Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on Thursday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest remarks insulting Somalis, emphasizing the country’s resilience and hard work.

Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump called Somali migrants “filthy, dirty, disgusting” and claimed their only skill was piracy off the Somali coast. Last week, he also referred to Somalis as “garbage” at a cabinet meeting, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In response, Fiqi said Trump should focus on fulfilling promises to American voters instead of denigrating Somalia. “The Somali people are known for their resilience in the face of adversity,” he said, highlighting their survival despite hardship, enemies, and humiliation.

Trump’s attacks intensified following the shooting of two National Guard troops in Washington last month, after which he vowed to freeze migration from poorer countries. Authorities have charged an Afghan national in connection with the shooting, who has pleaded not guilty.

The Somali Defence Minister also expressed gratitude for U.S. military support against al Qaeda-linked militants, while firmly rejecting Trump’s characterization of the Somali people.

News.Az