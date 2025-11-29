FIFA Arab Cup 2025 kicks off in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th edition of the FIFA Arab Cup begins on December 1 in Qatar, featuring 16 teams from across the Arab world. The tournament runs until December 18, with Tunisia facing Syria in the opener and the final set for Lusail Stadium.

Qatar hosts the Arab Cup for the third time, using six venues, including Al Bayt and Education City Stadiums. Sixteen nations from the Asian and African football confederations are competing, including hosts Qatar and defending champions Algeria. Palestine secured its spot by defeating Libya on penalties, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The 2025 edition offers a record prize pool of over $36.5 million. Teams are divided into four groups, with the top two from each advancing to the knockout stage, including quarterfinals, semifinals, and a third-place playoff.

Fans can watch the tournament on beIN SPORTS PPV in the Middle East and North Africa. The Arab Cup also serves as a preview for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven participating teams set to compete next year. Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and Jordan are among the favorites, while top players to watch include Qatar’s Akram Afif and Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari.

News.Az