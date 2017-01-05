Film made about former FC 'Neftchi' player

A film was made about Aleksandr Prokopenko, former player of Baku football club 'Neftchi'.

Report informs that Anatoly Yarmolenko, Alexander Alekseychikov, Sergey Aleynikov, Vladimir Kurnev and other players shared their memories about the late player.

The film, which also stars former Belarusian head coach Eduard Malofeyev and Anatoly Baidachny, features Prokopenko's life.

Notably, Alexander Prokopenko played for Neftchi from June 1986 to April 1987. He scored 1 goal in 5 games.

