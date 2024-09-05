Finland may join NATO nuclear deterrence drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish Air Force’s fighter jets may participate in NATO's Steadfast Noon nuclear deterrence exercise, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The drill is scheduled to take place from October 14-24 in British, Danish, and Dutch airspace.The Finnish Presidential Office and Defense Ministry declined to comment, while NATO stated that the list of participants would be released at a later date.According to media reports, the Steadfast Noon will take place in UK, Danish and Dutch airspace with some aircraft deployed to bases in the UK, Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands. Other countries where aircraft will fly out of are Italy and the US.

