Finland to increase defense spending to meet NATO requirements

Finland’s defense spending will increase to NATO’s required 2% of GDP by the end of this decade, according to Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, News.Az informs.

“Finland must prepare to allocate an additional four billion euros to defense by the late 2020s or early 2030s. This means we must already grant the Defense Forces the right to plan and procure materials at the 2% GDP level,” Orpo said on Radio Suomi.

