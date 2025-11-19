Yandex metrika counter

Finnair flight diverts to Baku after passenger falls ill

Creator: Michal Krakowiak | Credit: Getty Images

Finnair’s Bangkok–Helsinki flight made an emergency landing in Baku on Wednesday after a passenger fell ill mid-air, according to local media reports cited by News.Az.

The captain of the Airbus A350 requested permission to divert to Heydar Aliyev International Airport following the passenger’s sudden health issue. The crew made an immediate operational decision to land in Baku, where the aircraft touched down safely at 19:44 local time (GMT+4).

Medical teams at the airport provided first aid upon arrival, and further treatment procedures are under way.

Airport authorities said Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to ensure full operational coordination in line with international standards, prioritising flight safety and passenger well-being.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

