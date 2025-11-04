Kazakhstan and Belarus strengthen strategic partnership as trade grows 20%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and Belarus are reinforcing their strategic partnership, with bilateral trade between the two countries rising by 20% in the first eight months of 2025, according to Kazakh officials.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Astana for his first official visit, highlighting the depth of cooperation between the two nations. The discussions focused on trade, economic cooperation, industrial partnerships, and cultural and humanitarian engagement, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

President Tokayev noted that trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus has reached $900 million to $1 billion, making Kazakhstan Belarus’ second-largest trading partner. He emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive and results-oriented collaboration and conveyed greetings to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prime Minister Turchin reaffirmed Belarus’ commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation and implementing agreements set by the heads of state. He highlighted Belarus’ admiration for Kazakhstan’s economic achievements and expressed optimism about continued growth in trade relations.

Within the framework of industrial cooperation, 12 joint projects valued at $204 million have been completed, with three more currently under development, further strengthening the economic ties between the two countries.

News.Az