Fire at Hong Kong apartment complex fully extinguished

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire that claimed the lives of 94 people in a residential complex in Hong Kong was fully extinguished in the early hours of November 28, News.az reports, the Fire Services Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) issued a statement confirming the development.

The department said that large-scale rescue operations are ongoing, and searches are being conducted throughout all residential blocks to ensure that no individuals remain inside.

It should be noted that on the afternoon of November 26, a major fire broke out in a residential complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district — one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world, known for its concentration of high-rise buildings. The blaze reportedly began on bamboo scaffolding used for exterior renovation work and spread rapidly due to strong winds.

News.Az