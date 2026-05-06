Fire breaks out at construction site near Al Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina
- 06 May 2026 10:09
- 06 May 2026 10:12
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- Middle East
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Source: Gulf News
A fire broke out at an under-construction tower near Dubai Marina close to Al Habtoor Grand in the early hours of Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.
Smoke from the site was visible from around 7:30am, according to initial observations in the area.
By Nijat Babayev