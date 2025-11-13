Fire breaks out at St James Park stadium in Exeter - VIDEO

Fire breaks out at St James Park stadium in Exeter - VIDEO

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at St James Park football stadium in Exeter city, England.

More than five fire engines were sent to Exeter City's football ground on Wednesday, 12 November, just after 10pm, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Smoke and flames engulfed a portacabin in the corner of the ground between the away end and the Adam Stansfield stand at the St James Road and Well Street end.

Fire crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to prevent the fire from escalating.

The flames were put out just before midnight, and ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke.

In a statement, Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue said: "A fire involving an electrical consumer unit in the football stadium spread to an adjacent portacabin and outside storage area.

"60% of the portacabin was damaged by fire, and electrical cupboards and electrical intake also damaged by fire.

"Fire crews used six sets of breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one safety jet, hydraulic rescue equipment, two positive pressure ventilation fans and three thermal imaging cameras."

The fire service said damage to the stands will be assessed, and the investigation will be concluded in daylight hours.

