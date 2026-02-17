Fire breaks out in central Baku building - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire has broken out in a building in central Baku.

Authorities said the emergency call was received through the “112” hotline reporting a fire at a building located on Lev Tolstoy Street in the Sabail district, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Following the report, fire and rescue units from the State Fire Protection Service and Special Risk Rescue Service were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Firefighting operations are currently ongoing as emergency teams continue efforts to contain and extinguish the blaze.

News.Az