Fire breaks out in Shahdag National Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fire has broken out in Shahdag National Park, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire that occurred in the mountainous area with complex relief in the Gabala district section of the Shahdag National Park.

"Currently, the local bodies of MENR, the employees of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications are mobilized and working to extinguish the fire," Ministry said.

News.Az