Fire breaks out on S. Korean cargo ship off Jeju coast

According to the Jeju Maritime Police Station on February 6, the fire occurred at around 5:34 p.m. aboard the cargo vessel Vessel A, a 9,952-ton ship, approximately 17 kilometers north of Jeju Port, News.Az reports, citing South Korean media.

After the fire was discovered, crew members attempted to extinguish the flames on their own, and the ship altered its course to return to Jeju Port.

Authorities reported that three vehicles were damaged in the incident, including a five-ton cargo truck that was burned in the fire.

At the time of the incident, the vessel was transporting a total of 127 vehicles—86 cargo trucks and 41 passenger cars—and had 28 crew members on board.

In response, the Coast Guard dispatched four patrol boats, one helicopter, and a special firefighting unit to bring the situation under control.