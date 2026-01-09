Yandex metrika counter

Fire in Baku apartment leaves one seriously injured

  • Azerbaijan
Photo: Oxu.Az

A fire broke out in a 17-story residential building in Baku’s Khatai district, damaging a 119-square-meter apartment on the 16th floor. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to neighboring units.

One person, identified as 41-year-old Turkish national Ahmed Gokduman, was injured while sleeping in the apartment. He suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in serious condition. Residents were evacuated as a precaution, and the remaining apartments were protected from fire damage, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by authorities.

 

 


honor Patriotic War martyrs

