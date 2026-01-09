Car bursts into flames in Baku, driver escapes safely

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car suddenly caught fire in Binagadi district of Baku on Thursday, local eyewitnesses told. The vehicle ignited moments after the owner parked it by the sidewalk.

The driver and a passenger managed to escape the burning car safely, but the vehicle was completely destroyed within minutes and cannot be restored, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the flames. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az