Fire in Baku high-rise extinguished, no one injured

The Ministry of Emergency Situation received information about the fire at about 12:10 p.m.

The fire continued for more than three hours. The fire has been extinguished, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Etibar Mirzeyev.

According to him, 25 fire-fighting vehicles and nearly 100 personnel have been involved in the scene: ‘The fire continued for a long time due to water shortage. There is a congestion in the city and this made difficulty in arriving in the scene.'

‘The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire broke out on the 18th floor. No one was injured. Some media outlets report that somebody has thrown himself or herself. These reports are groundless. No fire-extinguished was poisoned’.

