Fire in Sadarak shopping center in Baku -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that its 112 hotline received information about a fire at the Sadarak shopping center in Baku’s Garadagh district, News.Az reports.

Units from the State Fire Service and the Special Risk Rescue Service were quickly dispatched to the site, where firefighting efforts are still ongoing. Police have also been deployed to the scene to secure the area and implement necessary safety measures during the operation.

News.Az