Fire on Singapore party cruise kills crew member

A fire broke out early on February 20 aboard the party cruise ship *World Legacy*, which was operating as a floating entertainment venue near Singapore.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is reporting that one crewmember died as a result of the blaze, and four passengers were taken to a hospital for further medical evaluation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Passengers told the local media they were alerted to the fire at 04:00 Singapore time, some by crewmembers banging on their cabin doors, while others saw people running from the lounge area and casino. The MPA is reporting the fire began on Deck Nine in a lounge area but says the cause is under investigation. Some reports suggest it started in the karaoke lounge.

There were reports of thick smoke billowing from the upper deck and a burning smell on the ship, according to the Straits Times newspaper. Passengers recounted that the fire alarms were ringing throughout the ship and that they were sent to the open decks and told to put on life jackets.

The crew reportedly was able to quickly contain the fire, and the SCDF Marine Division and Police Coast Guard, along with an MPA patrol boat, responded to the ship. The fire teams boarded the ship and reported that by midday, the fire was fully extinguished.

The operators of the Batam Fast Ferry report they were placed on standby at around 0630 to assist with an evacuation. After the fire was extinguished, passengers were being transferred to ferries, with the first group of 190 people landing at Singapore’s Harbor Front Ferry Terminal. The MPA reports that all the passengers were safely evacuated and received medical attention.

There was a total of 271 passengers aboard, of which 139 were from Singapore, and 388 crewmembers. One crewmember from Indonesia was reported deceased, but no details were offered. The Indonesian Embassy had been informed, and they were coordinating arrangements.

News.Az