Fire spreads to Shahdag National Park

The fire covered the site on a steep and high slope.

The fire that broke out on the territory of the 3rd District of the Khachmaz Forestry of the Oguz Forest Protection and Reforestation Enterprise, afterwards due to a strong wind, spread to the territory of the Oguz branch of the Shahdag National Park, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) Irade Ibrahimova told APA.



Employees and equipment of MENR and Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved to extinguish the fire in the high-altitude area.



Serious fire-fighting measures are still being taken.

