Fired by Netanyahu, Israel security chief announces resignation

Israel's domestic security chief, Ronen Bar, announced on Monday that he will resign on 15 June, following weeks of tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comes after Netanyahu’s attempt to dismiss him was blocked by the country’s top court.

"After 35 years of service, in order to allow an orderly process for appointing a permanent successor and for professional handover, I will end my role on 15 June, 2025," the Shin Bet chief said during a memorial event for fallen officers of the agency, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Bar has contested his sacking in a legal case that has divided the nation and brought out conflicting testimonies of events leading up to Hamas's 7 October, 2023 attack on southern Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza.

He also recently sent a sworn statement to the Supreme Court accusing Netanyahu of demanding personal loyalty and ordering him to spy on anti-government protesters.

On Sunday, Netanyahu filed an affidavit of his own to the court calling Bar a "liar".

In his comments to agency staff on Monday, Bar said the "court proceedings are not about my personal situation, but about the independence of future Shin Bet heads".

"There is a need for clarification regarding the institutional protections that will enable every future head of the Shin Bet to perform his or her duties, subject to government policy, for the public good, independently and without pressure," he said, explaining that his goal was to "draw a clear line between trust and loyalty".

Bar also addressed the agency's failure to prevent Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel.

"After years of many fronts, in one night, on the southern front, the sky fell. All systems collapsed. The Shin Bet failed to provide an early warning," he said.

"As the head of the organisation, I have taken responsibility for this."

