First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia

The first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 known as Sputnik V was produced in Russia for civilian circulation, TASS reports,

The supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, the Health Ministry told reporters.

"The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry passed the required quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare) and was produced for civilian circulation. In the near future the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected," the ministry said.

