First case of coronavirus death reported in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian health authorities reported today the first case of death from a coronavirus, ARKA reports.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan said the death was recorded at the Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital.



According to her Facebook post, the 72-year-old patient had coronavirus disease, as well as bilateral pneumonia, multiple organ failure, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertension, and heart rhythm disturbances.



According to Nikoghosyan, unfortunately, due to related diseases, the patient’s life could not be saved.

News.Az

News.Az