Belarus Assembly Chairman Igor Sergeyenko arrives in Baku for WUF13
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Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 18 to participate in the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), News.Az reports, citing APA.
The guest was welcomed by officials at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
By Aysel Mammadzada