First-ever Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon kicks off (PHOTO)

A groundbreaking running event, the Khankendi-Baku ultra-marathon, has kicked off.

Commencing from the city of Khankendi, participants will embark on a challenging journey covering a distance of 360 kilometers, ultimately culminating at the finish line in Baku, News.Az reports.

Co-organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the competition forms part of the "Sports Week" and "Green World Solidarity Year".

Participants of the ultra-marathon will traverse through various stages: Khankendi - Yevlakh (83 kilometers), Yevlakh - Ujar (84 kilometers), Ujar - Hajigabul (88 kilometers), Hajigabul - Gobustan (70 kilometers) and Gobustan - Baku (55 kilometers), reaching Baku on March 4.

Each stage`s victors will receive individual accolades, while the overall champions will be honored with the grand prize.

The running race welcomes participants aged 18 and above, promoting the slogan "Move forward with pride".

News.Az