First ladies of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan visit “Mekhrli” school in Tashkent

On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, visited the “Mekhrli” school in Tashkent on Friday.

The first ladies were briefed on the school’s operations, News.Az reports.The school, part of the Center for Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and Clinical Immunology, provides continuous, quality education to children undergoing long-term treatment who cannot attend regular schools or kindergartens. It offers both preschool and general secondary education, focusing on the full rehabilitation and socialization of children and involving parents in the process. The teaching uses digital textbooks and materials.For students in grades 1-11, the school offers education is 12 subjects and includes a creative studio where children are taught music and visual arts.Then, the first ladies met with the children and viewed their handmade crafts.They posed for photographs with the children.

News.Az