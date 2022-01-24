First passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Shusha

The first passenger bus from Azerbaijan's Baku city arrived in Shusha city liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

The Baku-Shusha-Baku passenger bus departed from the Baku International Bus Station Complex at 06:30 (GMT+4) on February 24.

The regular Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam, Ahmadbayli-Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha, and Barda-Aghdam bus trips were launched on Jan. 24.

Any Azerbaijani citizen older than 18 can be registered via www.yolumuzqarabaga.az website and purchase tickets for regular bus trips to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

