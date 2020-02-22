First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva awarded highest Papal Order of Knighthood in Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has been awarded the highest Papal Order of Knighthood-Order of Pope Pius IX (Dama di Gran Croce dell’Ordine Piano) in the Vatican.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded in recognition of her contributions to the development of culture, as well as mutual relations with the institutions of the Holy See.

The Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin presented the Order to Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Order of Pope Pius IX was founded in 1847. The Order is often given for particular services for Church and society.

The Grand Cross is the highest rank presented to heads of state and high-ranking statesmen.

The current President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, a number of former heads of Italy, including Giorgio Napolitano, as well as crowned people-Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden, Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg, King Juan Carlos I of Spain and Albert II, King of the Belgians are also among the awardees.

News.Az

