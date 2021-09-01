First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani athlete who won next gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athlete, who brought next gold medal to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on her Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: “Our athlete Vali Israfilov won the next, 11th gold medal for our country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. I sincerely congratulate the youngest Azerbaijani champion, who broke the Paralympic record, and wish all members of our national team strength, energy, new achievements and victories.”

