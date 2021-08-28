First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I express gratitude to my dear friends from Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorder

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has thanked children with autism spectrum disorder for the congratulations on the occasion of her birthday.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President said: I express gratitude to my dear friends from the Rehabilitation Center for Children with autism spectrum disorders!

Thank you so much for your kind and sincere congratulations. How beautiful and talented you are! I always remember with pleasure our meetings with you and the time we spent together! I hug you tight, wish each of you good mood and all your dreams come true.

Hoping to see you soon,

Your MEHRIBAN”.

News.Az

