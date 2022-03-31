First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on 31 March-the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

The post says: “The people of Azerbaijan will never forget the tragedies which our innocent compatriots were killed! We will always protect the truth about those horrific events from attempts to distort it. I commemorate with deep reverence the bright memory of the victims of genocide committed against Azerbaijanis in March 1918. May God have mercy on all our martyrs.”

News.Az