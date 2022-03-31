Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page on 31 March-the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, News.Az reports.

The post says: “The people of Azerbaijan will never forget the tragedies which our innocent compatriots were killed! We will always protect the truth about those horrific events from attempts to distort it. I commemorate with deep reverence the bright memory of the victims of genocide committed against Azerbaijanis in March 1918. May God have mercy on all our martyrs.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      