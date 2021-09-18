First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on National Music Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of National Day of Music on her official Instagram page.

The post says:

"September 18 is National Music Day. I respectfully commemorate prominent Azerbaijani composers Uzeyir Hajibayli and Muslim Magomayev whose birthdays we celebrate today. Azerbaijani people are rightly proud of a galaxy of outstanding composers, conductors and performers, who contributed to the development and popularization of our national music culture. Thanks to all the musicians who adhere to the unique heritage of their predecessors and enrich our music with new voices, performances and approaches. I wish you all inexhaustible inspiration, energy, creative success and achievements!"

