First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth
- 02 Feb 2023 10:13
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181365
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vice-president-mehriban-aliyeva-makes-post-on-day-of-azerbaijani-youth Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of 2 February-the Day of Azerbaijani Youth on her official Instagram page, News.Az reports.
Congratulating the youth of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Let every young person always make our people proud with their successes, victories and achievements!”