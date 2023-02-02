First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of 2 February-the Day of Azerbaijani Youth on her official Instagram page, News.Az reports.

Congratulating the youth of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Let every young person always make our people proud with their successes, victories and achievements!”

News.Az