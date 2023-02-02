Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on the occasion of 2 February-the Day of Azerbaijani Youth on her official Instagram page, News.Az reports. 

Congratulating the youth of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “Let every young person always make our people proud with their successes, victories and achievements!”

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      