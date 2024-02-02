First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Azerbaijani Youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of 2 February - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, News.Az reports.

Congratulating the Azerbaijani youth, Mehriban Aliyeva said in her post: “I wish every Azerbaijani youth good health, inexhaustible energy, prosperity and success in all endeavors!”

News.Az