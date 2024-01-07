First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Christmas
07 Jan 2024
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of the country on the occasion of Christmas, News.Az reports.
In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas, and wish all our compatriots good health and happiness!”