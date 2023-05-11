Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footage from "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival (VIDEO)

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares video footage from Kharibulbul International Music Festival (VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a video footage from the “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival held in Shusha on her official Instagram page.

News.Az presents the post:

“Shusha, 2023

“Karabakh composition”

Performing: Soloists of the Turkic world.”

