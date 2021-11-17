First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the armed clashes as a result of the next military provocation committed by Armenia.

The post read: “I express my deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones of our soldiers and officers killed during the armed clashes as a result of the next military provocation committed by Armenia. May God have mercy on all our martyrs and grant patience to their families. I wish those injured a speedy recovery. May Almighty God protect our Motherland!”

News.Az