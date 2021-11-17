Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in Armenian provocation

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to families of Azerbaijani servicemen killed in Armenian provocation

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the Azerbaijani servicemen killed during the armed clashes as a result of the next military provocation committed by Armenia.

The post read: “I express my deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones of our soldiers and officers killed during the armed clashes as a result of the next military provocation committed by Armenia. May God have mercy on all our martyrs and grant patience to their families. I wish those injured a speedy recovery. May Almighty God protect our Motherland!”

