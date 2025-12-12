First VP Mehriban Aliyeva honors memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

Azerbaijan commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the death of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on December 12.
Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media accounts to mark the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The post reads: “Great Heydar Aliyev. He lives in our memory; we remember him with love.”