First VP Mehriban Aliyeva honors memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official social media accounts to mark the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “Great Heydar Aliyev. He lives in our memory; we remember him with love.”

Azerbaijan commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the death of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on December 12. 


News.Az 

