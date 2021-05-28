First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on 28 May-Republic Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on 28 May-the Republic Day.

The post on her official Instagram page says:

“Dear compatriots!

I congratulate you on the occasion of 28 May-the Republic Day and extend my best wishes to each of you.

May the independence of Azerbaijan and the freedom of our people be eternal! May peace and prosperity always prevail in our country!

I respectfully commemorate the blessed memory of our martyrs who died for the Motherland. I wish each of you the best of health, happiness, pleasant days and love, and our native Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress.”

News.Az