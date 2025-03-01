First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on beginning of month of Ramadan - PHOTO

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on beginning of month of Ramadan - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page to mark the beginning of the month of Ramadan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC .

The post reads: "I congratulate all Muslims around the world on the advent of the month of Ramadan, and I ask Allah to accept everyone's prayers and fasting!"

News.Az