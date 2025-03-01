First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes post on beginning of month of Ramadan - PHOTO
- 01 Mar 2025 13:09
- 01 Mar 2025 13:10
- 1019196
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-makes-post-on-beginning-of-month-of-ramadan-photo Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page to mark the beginning of the month of Ramadan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The post reads: "I congratulate all Muslims around the world on the advent of the month of Ramadan, and I ask Allah to accept everyone's prayers and fasting!"