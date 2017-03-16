First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets former Latvian president

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga who is attending the 5th Global Baku Forum.



Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her pleasure to see Vaira Vike-Freiberga again in Azerbaijan. She noted the importance of the 5th Global Baku Forum entitled "The Future of International Relations: Power and Interests," saying it has already become a global platform.



Praising the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the first vice-president emphasized its role in promoting Azerbaijan in the world. Mehriban Aliyeva expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to support further expansion of the center’s activities.



Vaira Vike-Freiberga highlighted the works done towards promoting the center's activities, strengthening its role and increasing the number of its members.



She noted that programs of the Global Baku Forum are expanding year by year and it contributes to better promotion of Azerbaijan abroad.



The former Latvian president congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.

