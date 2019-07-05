Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with French ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Poles

  • Other
  • Share
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with French ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Poles

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic Poles of France, former French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

News about - First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with French ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Poles

News about - First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with French ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Poles

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      