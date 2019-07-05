First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with French ambassador for Arctic and Antarctic Poles
- 05 Jul 2019 16:21
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- 139907
- Other
- Share https://news.az/news/first-vp-mehriban-aliyeva-meets-with-french-ambassador-for-arctic-and-antarctic-poles Copied
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic Poles of France, former French Minister for Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.
News.Az