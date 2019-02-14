First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have met with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park, one of the must-see places of Ganja.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the park was completely changed.

Trees and decorative bushes brought from different countries are planted in the park. The park features fountains. A state-of-the-art lighting system was installed, local Venice was renovated, a 350-seat Green Theatre was constructed in the park.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of the city of Ganja.

