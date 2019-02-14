Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have met with Ganja residents in Khan Baghi culture and recreation park, one of the must-see places of Ganja.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was informed that the park was completely changed.

Trees and decorative bushes brought from different countries are planted in the park. The park features fountains. A state-of-the-art lighting system was installed, local Venice was renovated, a 350-seat Green Theatre was constructed in the park.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva then met with representatives of the general public of the city of Ganja.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

